Coronavirus isolation ‘pressure cooker environment for abuse of elderly’

Isolation during the coronavirus pandemic will act as a “pressure cooker” making abuse of the elderly and vulnerable more likely, a charity is warning.

Abuse and neglect is expected to rise as the nation practises social distancing and the most vulnerable stay indoors for months, the safer ageing charity Hourglass said.

It believes older people will be at risk because they will be without the safeguards offered by regular day-to-day contact with the outside world.

Any lockdown measures will exacerbate tensions and societal unease and become a recipe for disaster, making abuse more likely but “harder to spot”, it warns.

Recent polling of almost 2,500 people in the UK for the charity paints a “disturbing” picture of attitudes towards the elderly.