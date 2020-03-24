Police start to enforce Government's coronavirus lockdown rules

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

Police have been on the streets enforcing the Government’s strict lockdown policy, as part of a bid to slow the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. Photographs have emerged of officers talking to members of the public and seemingly telling them to move apart.

A group of three males are talked to by police at a public play park on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Under Boris Johnson’s strict new guidelines, gatherings with more than two people in public, excluding people you live with, will be stopped. People have also been urged to keep a distance of two metres between each other. West Midlands Police tweeted to say it had to break-up a gathering of people having a barbecue in Coventry.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A tweet from Foleshill Police showing a photo of two charcoal grills near lock-up garages said: “Unbelievably, we’ve just had to deal with 20+ people having a BBQ!! Please listen to government advice else this will get worse and will last longer!! #RIPBBQ #COVID19 #StayHome #Foleshill #Coventry.”

A group of parents walking side-by-side in a Kent park on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Parks remain open for exercise but outdoor gyms are not to be used. Across parts of the country, it seems that most people are listening to the advice the Government has outlined.

Two people exercise this morning following the Government's shutdown. Credit: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said police would have powers to issue "unlimited fines" to people failing to adhere to lockdown rules. Many train stations and other transport hubs were virtually empty, including in Bristol Temple Meads on Tuesday morning.

Bristol Temple Meads train station was virtually deserted as police patrolled the area during rush hour on Tuesday. Credit: PA

However while transport hubs outside London were empty, commuters reported seeing busy Tube carriages for a second day in a row - despite warnings about social distancing. Reduced service has led to more people having to cram onto trains, making social distancing impossible.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.