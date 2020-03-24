President Donald Trump dismisses all expert advice and vows to reopen America

The President delivered a bizarre and erratic performance from the White House podium on Monday night.

Well, more than erratic. Alarming.

Americans are bracing for the coronavirus hurricane to strike with full intensity in the coming few weeks.

Already the death toll is over 500.

And it’s expected to increase rapidly over the next few days, with New York the national hotspot.

So what is President Trump’s response?

In rambling comments that defy the global consensus he is suggesting that he might soon lift some of the restrictions being imposed on citizens and businesses.

Yes, you read that correctly. Lift the restrictions.