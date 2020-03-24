Scottish Government demands Covid-19 help for self-employed

The Scottish Government has called on the chancellor to offer more help to self-employed workers impacted by coronavirus. In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes demanded the Jobs Retention Scheme be expanded to the self-employed. Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, UK employers can access support to continue paying part of their employees’ salary. HMRC will reimburse 80% of furloughed workers wage costs up to £2,500 per month.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance Kate Forbes Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The UK Government has also removed the Universal Credit Minimum Income Floor to allow those who are self employed to more readily access the state benefit. However, the Scottish Government letter says this “does not go far enough”. An HM Treasury spokesman said it was “actively considering further steps”. The letter states: “The goal should be a more comprehensive version of the Jobs Retention Scheme that encompasses the self-employed. “The action taken in other countries suggest there are credible mechanisms that can support the self-employed. In Norway and Denmark, wage support schemes have been extended to cover the self-employed by covering their lost incomes based on earnings in previous years.” The letter also calls for means-testing for Universal Credit to be relaxed to “ensure that the self-employed, whether with savings or other household income, are not denied support.” There are 330,000 self-employed workers in Scotland.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.