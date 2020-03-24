Sports Direct denies allegations of profiteering made by its own staff

Sports Direct had a plan to increase the prices of many items on sale. Credit: PA/ITV News

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group was forced to ditch plans to keep its Sports Direct shops open following an outcry on social media overnight. Sports Direct instructed managers to make significant price increases to a number of lines. ITV News has seen a copy of Price Changes Report that was sent out to around 600 Sports Direct shops, ordering staff to hike the prices of a range goods in time for Tuesday morning. The prices of some items rose significantly:

Lonsdale Club Skipping Rope that was £2.99 rose to £4.99

Slazenger Aluminium Baseball Bat that was £19.99 rose to £29.99

Unicorn Esclipe Pro Dartboard was £29.99 rose to £39.99

Everlast dumbbell set (18kg) was £44.99 rose to £64.99

ITV News has seen a copy of Price Changes Report which was sent out to around 600 Sports Direct shops. Credit: ITV News/handout

The list was sent to us by several people who work for Sports Direct and were uncomfortable with what the company was doing. "It’s incredibly rare for prices to go up by £10, let alone £20," a store manager told me earlier. "[Sports Direct] are hiking prices on the ‘stuck at home’ stuff like dartboards and dumbbells. That’s the stuff that’s selling at the moment and [the company] know it." "This is 100% price-gouging. It’s outrageous," the manager adds. A spokesperson for Frasers Group has denied any wrong-doing on Tuesday night. "While some goods have seen an increase in price at Sports Direct, this is not the complete or accurate picture. Not only were these goods originally discounted, but even now they are under the Recommended Retail Price (RRP)."

