The Simpsons: We want Meghan to do a voice role

The Simpsons bosses want the Duchess of Sussex to sign up for a voice role on the hit cartoon. Show bosses have discussed the prospect of the cameo, although they have not yet approached Meghan with their idea. “We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan,” showrunner Al Jean told Radio Times magazine. “I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call.”

Harry was overheard highlighting his wife’s interest in voiceover work to a Disney boss at the Lion King premiere last year. Producers also admitted that they would reconsider how they cast the voice role of Indian store owner Apu if they were starting the show, now 30 years old, again. Actor Hank Azaria recently revealed he will no longer voice the character, following years of controversy and accusations of racism levelled at the show. Jean, who has been with The Simpsons since its creation in 1989, said: “If we were casting the character now, we’d cast someone who was ethnically correct to play Apu.

“The way we always wrote him, though, was as a hardworking, thoughtful family man who was smarter than everyone else in Springfield. “The majority of the jokes were about Springfield not appreciating what a gem he is. So we’re proud of him.” The actress who voices Lisa wants climate campaigner Greta Thunberg to do a voice role.

Lisa was an environmental campaigner on the show long before Greta shot to fame with her school strike for climate movement. Yeardley Smith, who has voiced Lisa since 1987, said: “It’d be great if Greta plays herself — she’d be passing through Springfield and find that she has so much in common with Lisa. “But the heartbreaker would be when Greta moved on to her next stop and Lisa would be with all those people in the town who wish she’d just keep her trap shut. She’d have to carry the torch for the rest of time on her own.”

