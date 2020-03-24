Intensive care doctor tells ITV News 'the worst is yet to come'

An intensive care doctor has told ITV News the “worst is yet to come” and that hospitals are expanding intensive care units to prepare for increasing coronavirus cases.

Lucie Cocker, a frontline doctor in the East Midlands, told ITV News she was “waiting for that wave to hit and for it to become a reality for us in a way that it is already for some colleagues elsewhere in the country and across the world.”

Speaking after a nightshift, Dr Cocker said that, while there was still not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) for some NHS workers, at her hospital, staff had been provided with enough equipment of a good standard.

She said: “I have been pleasantly surprised, and some of my anxieties in regards to the level of PPE for us at least have been slightly calmed.

“There was definitely enough equipment for us and also of a high level of standard of equipment.

“So, when I went into areas where we were treating patients who possibly had coronavirus, I was wearing full gowns with long sleeves, two layers of gloves, face mask with a visor to cover my eyes and also a cap to cover my hair.”