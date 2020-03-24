What the papers say – March 24

New measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus lead Tuesday’s papers. “Stay at home, this is a national emergency” The Guardian quotes the Prime Minister as saying, a plea the Daily Mail describes as “historic”.

The Daily Express asks people to isolate “for all our sakes” and the i reports people have been told to “stay indoors”.

The Daily Telegraph proclaims it is the “End of freedom”, the Daily Mirror quotes the PM as saying “many more will die” from Covid-19, and The Independent lists the lockdown measures.

The Times leads on the newest measures against the virus along with a column that says of Mr Johnson’s speech to the country: “The absence of melodrama, paradoxically, made it all the more striking and urgent.”

“Your country needs you … to naff off home”, reports the Daily Star, while also pointing to a story on “Hawk hell for psycho gulls”.

The measures were announced because people were not staying home, leading to packed scenes on the Tube in London where it was “difficult to find the gap”, Metro says.

The Financial Times covers the latest measures to combat the pandemic, as well as reporting that former Scotland first minister Alex Salmond’s acquittal on 13 sexual offence charges was “likely to widen SNP divisions”.