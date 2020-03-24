Are signs of normality returning to coronavirus epicentre Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province in China?

Sixty-three.

That’s the answer you could be looking for, but might not want to hear if you are in the UK and wondering for how many days the lockdown might go on for.

On Wednesday, Hubei province will end its restrictions on inbound and outbound traffic – with the exception of its capital Wuhan.

It has been given a date of April 8 for transport to resume in and out of the original coronavirus epicentre.

The lockdown began in Wuhan on January 23 and although movement will resume, it will still be heavily restricted.

Only those deemed virus-free and who have obtained a "green code" issued by the provincial authorities will be allowed to leave.

Likewise, only those with that health guarantee code will be allowed to enter.