Boris Johnson under pressure to stop non-essential construction work amid coronavirus crisis

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to stop non-essential construction workers heading to building sites as the country attempts to tackle the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister has faced calls from across the political spectrum for more stringent rules so workers are not placed at risk, and public transport is not overwhelmed. In an address to the nation on Monday, Mr Johnson told people not to leave their homes and go to work unless "absolutely necessary". Stopping non-essential construction would still see building work on new hospitals take place, but would halt the building of new homes. Mr Johnson, who will appear before MPs on Wednesday for Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons, has so far resisted the pressure. However, on Tuesday, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said work on building sites can continue but workers should practise social distancing.

On Tuesday, Downing Street said that construction work should continue if it can be done following Public Health England (PHE) and industry guidance. An official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that the Construction Leadership Council had issued guidance to the industry. The spokesperson added: "We urge employers to use their common sense when managing live projects and ensuring that employees can follow the Government guidance and practice safe social distancing on site."

Also on Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said those who cannot work from home, including key workers in the NHS and social care, should go to work “to keep the country running”. The Health Secretary said construction workers were among those who could continue to work as long as they could remain two metres apart at all times. But some builders and construction workers have said they feel “angry and unprotected” going to work, while others are under pressure from employers to go in. London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said the Government must act urgently to get more people staying at home following construction workers reporting to building sites and images of packed Tube trains appearing on social media.

It comes as housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Tuesday that it has closed its construction sites, show homes and sale sites due to coronavirus. Transport for London (TfL) has also said work on its Crossrail sites was being temporarily suspended - but that essential maintenance of the transport network will continue.

Conservative former cabinet minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith added his voice to the calls for non-essential building work to be stopped, telling BBC Two’s Newsnight: “I think the balance is where we should delete some of those construction workers from going to work and focus only on the emergency requirements.” Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, told the programme: “This decision about allowing non-essential work appears to be taken for economic reasons when actually – when you’re in the middle of a global pandemic – health reasons alone really should be guiding all decision making.” One of the reasons construction workers are still attending building sites is because they are self-employed. The Government is also under intense pressure to set out a financial support package for self-employed workers – measures senior Conservative MP Sir Iain said were soon to be announced. “I believe the Government has reached a conclusion about that, the best way to do it is to look back over the average for the year but that does leave out some who haven’t been self-employed for over a year,” he told Newsnight.

On Tuesday, the Government launched a recruitment drive for 250,000 volunteers in good health to help vulnerable people, while Matt Hancock announced the ExCel Centre in London (the former Millennium Dome) will be converted into a new 4,000-bed NHS hospital. The Health Secretary said people are needed to assist with the national effort to tackle coronavirus by shopping, delivering medicines and supporting those who are shielding themselves against Covid-19. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the number of coronavirus dead in the UK had reached 422 – up from 335 the day before and the largest day-on-day increase in the number of deaths since the outbreak began. Northern Ireland later said there had been a further two deaths in the region.