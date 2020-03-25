Cheshire radio station helps locals stay in touch during coronavirus lockdown

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

In our new series 'In This Together', ITV News will be bringing you the positive stories from the coronavirus crisis and the neighbours pulling together to help those in need.

As millions of Britons have been told to stay indoors, some are coming up with clever ways of getting in contact with their fellow residents. In one Cheshire village, a radio station has been set up in one man’s spare room. Its DJs want to help some people keep in touch and spread some much needed joy as coronavirus continues to dominate lives across the UK.

Paul Smith set up Lymm Radio to keep locals up-to-date with all the latest information about Covid-19 in the area, and he says people in the town are on board. He told ITV News: “All the local people in Lymm who run the business centre, we’ve got a GP whose come on board, a personal trainer to give us some tips about keeping fit.” He added: “The response has been brilliant and we’re just overwhelmed.”

Peter Smith set up the radio station in his spare room. Credit: ITV News

At a time when nobody knows how to carry on as normal, or what to expect next, they reckon the £500 they raised to get on the air will be money will spent helping those who need help. Mr Smith added: “We’ve got street champions who are looking after all the streets in Lymm and residents are really worried. “So if we can get into their homes without meeting face-to-face then we can become a friend to them, and radio is a great way of doing that.”