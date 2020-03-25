- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: Ant and Dec's 'stay at home' message on behalf of four-year-old with cancer
Ant and Dec have recorded a special message on behalf of a four-year-old girl who has cancer, urging everyone to follow the government's "stay at home" order to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mila Sneddo has leukaemia. Her mother has made the decision to ask her father and sister to move out of their family home in Falkirk to make sure the young girl stays as healthy as possible.
Speaking to ITV News, Mila said the presenting duo are her heroes and that she would like them to tell the country to stay at home to keep her safe.
After hearing what Mila said, Ant and Dec sent ITV News a video message - filmed via a video call from their own homes.
In the message, Ant said: "Hi everybody, Ant and Dec here, not together because we're at home like everyone should be."
Dec continues: "Mila wants us to tell everybody to stay at home so we can protect her and thousands and thousands of people like her."
The presenting duo continued: "Everybody stay at home!" before adding: "There, hope that helps Mila."
Mila has been unable to return to nursery since her diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2019.
Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.
It progresses quickly and aggressively and requires immediate treatment.
She is currently on a two-year treatment plan including multiple rounds of chemotherapy administered in various forms including through injection and also sometimes under general anaesthetic.
Steroid, antibiotics and bone marrow aspirations all play a part in her plan at different stages and throughout this time she also requires regular blood transfusions.
Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is rare, with around 790 people diagnosed with the condition each year in the UK, according to the NHS.
Most cases of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia develop in children, teenagers and young adults.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules