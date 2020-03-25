Coronavirus: Ant and Dec's 'stay at home' message on behalf of four-year-old with cancer

Ant and Dec have recorded a special message on behalf of a four-year-old girl who has cancer, urging everyone to follow the government's "stay at home" order to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mila Sneddo has leukaemia. Her mother has made the decision to ask her father and sister to move out of their family home in Falkirk to make sure the young girl stays as healthy as possible.

Speaking to ITV News, Mila said the presenting duo are her heroes and that she would like them to tell the country to stay at home to keep her safe.

After hearing what Mila said, Ant and Dec sent ITV News a video message - filmed via a video call from their own homes.

In the message, Ant said: "Hi everybody, Ant and Dec here, not together because we're at home like everyone should be."

Dec continues: "Mila wants us to tell everybody to stay at home so we can protect her and thousands and thousands of people like her."

The presenting duo continued: "Everybody stay at home!" before adding: "There, hope that helps Mila."