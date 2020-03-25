- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: UK death toll rises to 465
The UK coronavirus death toll has passed 460, on the day it was confirmed Prince Wales has tested positive for Covid-19.
The new figures came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is "coping very well indeed under the most challenging possible circumstances".
NHS England said on Wednesday night a further 28 people, aged between 47 and 93, have died after testing positive for coronavirus in England, bringing the total deaths in the UK to 465.
The 47-year-old did not have any underlying health conditions, NHS England said.
A total of 504,303 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people as of Wednesday evening.
Earlier, Boris Johnson said the Government was "massively ramping up" testing for coronavirus and said it was hoped that "very soon" 250,000 tests would be carried out each day.
Speaking at the daily press conference inside Number 10, he added that he wanted to offer a "special thank you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS."
"When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days," Mr Johnson said.
"But I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call.
"That is already, in one day, as many volunteers as the population of Coventry."
The figure was given as the Foreign Office announced that Steven Dick, 37, the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, had died after contracting coronavirus.
Earlier Clarence House announced that the Prince of Wales, 71, was self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who does not have the virus.
