Coronavirus: UK death toll rises to 465

The UK coronavirus death toll has passed 460, on the day it was confirmed Prince Wales has tested positive for Covid-19.

The new figures came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is "coping very well indeed under the most challenging possible circumstances".

NHS England said on Wednesday night a further 28 people, aged between 47 and 93, have died after testing positive for coronavirus in England, bringing the total deaths in the UK to 465.

The 47-year-old did not have any underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

A total of 504,303 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people as of Wednesday evening.