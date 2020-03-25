- ITV Report
-
Coronavirus: Deputy head of mission to British Embassy in Hungary, Steven Dick, dies aged 37
The deputy head of mission to the British embassy in Budapest has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office confirmed.
Steven Dick, 37, died on Tuesday night after contracting the disease.
Steven’s parents Steven and Carol Dick paid tribute to their son, saying: “Steven was a much-loved son, grandson and nephew. He was kind, funny and generous.
“It was always his dream to work for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and he was very happy representing our country overseas. We are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this tragic time.”
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol.
“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”
The UK Ambassador to Hungary, Iain Lindsay, worked with Steven since last October.
He said: "Steven was a dear colleague and friend who had made a tremendous impression in Hungary since his arrival last October with his personal warmth and his sheer professionalism, not least his excellent Hungarian."
Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCO Sir Simon McDonald said: “This is simply shattering news. I knew Steven personally and he was an exemplary officer and a lovely man.
“He was just starting out on what was sure to be an outstanding career and his friends around the world and across the FCO will miss him sorely. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How toself isolate
- The new sick pay rules