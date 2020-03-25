Coronavirus: Deputy head of mission to British Embassy in Hungary, Steven Dick, dies aged 37

The deputy head of mission to the British embassy in Budapest has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office confirmed.

Steven Dick, 37, died on Tuesday night after contracting the disease.

Steven’s parents Steven and Carol Dick paid tribute to their son, saying: “Steven was a much-loved son, grandson and nephew. He was kind, funny and generous.

“It was always his dream to work for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and he was very happy representing our country overseas. We are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this tragic time.”