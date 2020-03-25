New antibody test can tell you if you have been infected with coronavirus

A test that could be distributed around the country to see whether someone has is or has been infected with COVID-19 been described as “game changing” by the Prime Minister and his scientific advisors.

But don’t believe the headlines that such a tests could be available “within days.”

We’re talking about an antibody or serological test.

It’s different to the DNA-based test that looks for the virus itself and has been used so far to see if someone is positive for Covid-19 or not.

That test will remain the gold standard for a diagnosis, but an antibody test can tell you much more.

By detecting antibodies to the Covid-19 virus in your blood it can tell whether you have been infected with the virus, not just whether you are or not. That answers two really big questions.

First, for you as an individual, tells you whether you’ve been infected and therefore whether you can go back to work, or back into the community and no longer spread the virus around.