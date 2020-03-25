Woman, 21, believed to be youngest in UK to die from coronavirus

A 21-year-old has died after testing positive for coronavirus, her family has said.

Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, is believed to be the youngest patient in the UK to lose her life as a result of the pandemic.

Her mother Diane Middleton wrote on Facebook: “To all the people out there that thinks it's just a virus please think again speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter.”

Emily Mistry, Chloe’s aunt, described her as a “beautiful, kind-hearted” young woman and said the family is in “unimaginable pain” and “shattered beyond belief”.

She said Chloe had no underlying health issues.

She also warned others: “The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes.

“Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT. Protect yourselves and protect others!! The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.

“Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on…”