Five uplifting moments shared as people adjust to life under coronavirus lockdown

Here's a selection of some of the cute, funny, and remarkable reactions people around the UK and world have had to some of the measures brought in.

With the UK and much of the rest of the world forced to stay at home to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, people are turning online to share funny, happy and heartwarming moments from their lives inside their homes.

Children of keyworkers at Sprowston Infant School in Norfolk wanted to show their appreciation for their "superhero" parents.

They did so by creating a heartwarming video, in which they climb on outdoor assault courses.

The video, set to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero" shows the children wearing superhero face masks.

Responding on social media, one user commented: "I love this.

"Well done everyone.

"We’re all very grateful for every one of our key worker superhero’s right now."

Deputy Head Emmay Wyatt told ITV News: "We just want to make the whole experience as anxiety-free as possible.

"The children we have at home are missing their friends and may not come back together this year.

"The ones we have in school are having a great time but it is very different.

"To ensure they all stay happy and safe we wanted to give back and share what we are doing with the local community."