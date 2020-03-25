- ITV Report
-
Five uplifting moments shared as people adjust to life under coronavirus lockdown
With the UK and much of the rest of the world forced to stay at home to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, people are turning online to share funny, happy and heartwarming moments from their lives inside their homes.
Here's a selection of some of the cute, funny, and remarkable reactions people around the UK and world have had to some of the measures brought in.
- Key workers' children show appreciation to 'superhero' parents
Children of keyworkers at Sprowston Infant School in Norfolk wanted to show their appreciation for their "superhero" parents.
They did so by creating a heartwarming video, in which they climb on outdoor assault courses.
The video, set to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero" shows the children wearing superhero face masks.
Responding on social media, one user commented: "I love this.
"Well done everyone.
"We’re all very grateful for every one of our key worker superhero’s right now."
Deputy Head Emmay Wyatt told ITV News: "We just want to make the whole experience as anxiety-free as possible.
"The children we have at home are missing their friends and may not come back together this year.
"The ones we have in school are having a great time but it is very different.
"To ensure they all stay happy and safe we wanted to give back and share what we are doing with the local community."
- Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman host concert from their home studio
In a show dedicated to the first responders and healthcare workers, musician Keith Urban played a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who sadly passed away over the weekend.
Alongside his wife, Nicole Kidman, he performed "The Gambler" to an audience of thousands online.
- Beverley Knight and Gary Barlow join forces for Instagram duet
Swapping arenas for their gardens and living rooms, Beverley Knight and Gary Barlow have joined forces for a duet to keep people entertained.
The former Take That star sang with Knight to Aretha Franklin and George Michael's 'Knew You Were Waiting for Me'.
Knight wrote on the Instagram post: "It had to happen, and here it is!
"Gary Barlow and I just wanted to bring you some fun, love, light and music to the country.
"God knows we need it."
- Man hilariously commentates dogs running around a park after sports fixtures cancelled
With sports fixtures cancelled, many Britons have been left with a vast gap in their viewing and entertainment schedules.
One man has taken a lighthearted go at trying to find entertainment for thousands by commentating two dogs chasing one another around a park in south-west London.
The clip follows the two pets, chocolate and vanilla, as vying for glory in the "Tooting dog final".
- Voice behind giant 'Wembley lasagna' reveals he just wanted to man nation laugh
The man behind the spoof voice note that a "massive lasagna" was being cooked at Wembley stadium amid the coronavirus crisis said he is glad so many people have found the message funny.
Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner, recorded the message in a bid to cheer people up amid all the fake news being published on social media platforms.
In the message, he claims officials are trying to feed the nation by cooking the enormous pasta dish using the stadium's under pitch heating whilst closing the roof.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules