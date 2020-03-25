James Dyson unveils design for coronavirus ventilator

Billionaire entrepreneur James Dyson has said “the race is on” to get a new ventilator created specifically for the coronavirus pandemic into production.

In an email to staff, the inventor said his eponymous company had designed the “CoVent” at the request of Boris Johnson, and promised to donate 5,000 to the international relief effort.

Mr Dyson said teams of engineers had been working solidly on the design since receiving the call from the Prime Minister 10 days ago.

The company is now waiting for the design to receive regulatory approval so manufacturing can commence.

Created in partnership with Cambridge-based science engineering firm TTP, the new ventilator had to be safe, effective, efficient in conserving oxygen and portable, Mr Dyson said.

It also had to be bed mounted, easy to use and not require a fixed air supply.