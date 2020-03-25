Man behind 'giant Wembley lasagna' message says he just wanted to cheer up nation amid coronavirus lockdown

The man behind the spoof voice note that a "massive lasagna" was being cooked at Wembley stadium amid the coronavirus crisis said he is glad so many people have found the message funny.

Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner, recorded the clip in a bid to cheer people up amid all the fake news being published on social media platforms.

In the message, he claims officials are trying to feed the nation by cooking the enormous pasta dish using the stadium's under pitch heating whilst closing the roof.

He claims to have heard of the effort from his sister's boyfriend's brother, who he says works for the Ministry of Defence.

He claims super-sized lasagne sheets were being made, with the final dish being delivered by drone to people's houses "to make sure everyone is eating".

He signed off the message with: "I'm looking forward to that because I do quite like lasagne, so fair play to them."