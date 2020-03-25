More emergency laws ‘could be introduced’, says police federation chairman

Britons should expect the introduction of further emergency laws if the Government’s current measures are ignored, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tougher restrictions on people’s movements during the crisis would be enforced by police and warned those ignoring them would be fined. Those who flouted the restrictions could face more than fines if they persisted with their behaviour, PFEW’s John Apter wrote in The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

“If you don’t heed this government’s advice, then it is likely further steps may need to be taken; further laws and emergency legislation could be introduced to clamp down harder on selfishness in the face of the fight against this virus,” he wrote. The new measures give officers powers to disperse gatherings of more than two people apart from those who live together. People can be issued an initial £30 fine and could end up in court if they do not pay. “You would expect the police’s focus to be dispersal of groups,” a Downing Street spokesman said. Writing for the Telegraph, Mr Apter asked people not to gather in groups and noted the relationship between the police and the public, adding: “We all have a moral duty to uphold the rule of law and look out for each other.”

British Transport Police are among the those enforcing stricter measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Part of that duty meant following the current rules so that “new, harsher measures” were not introduced. He added: “Either the public heeds the Prime Minister’s warning and stays at home, or the fight against COVID-19 will be longer and more will likely be affected.” Regulations will be made by Thursday at the latest to allow police to issue fines under the 1984 Public Health (Control of Diseases) Act for England and Wales.

