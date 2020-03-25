Jeremy Corbyn vows his voice 'will not be stilled' in last PMQs as Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn will no longer take part in PMQs as the leader of the opposition. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has levelled questions to the Prime Minister in PMQs for the last time as Labour leader, but the session took a different format to normal as the House of Commons aimed to comply with Government coronavirus measures. Mr Corbyn promised that as a backbencher he would continue to campaign and his voice would not be "stilled". Boris Johnson paid tribute to his opposite number, thanking Mr Corbyn and Labour as a whole for their "cooperation" in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. But with coronavirus so high on the agenda, Mr Corbyn did not get the kind of goodbye he might usually have received from MPs inside the chamber, many of whom were absent due to social distancing rules.

To ensure MPs could maintain a safe distance of two metres, only those granted questions to the PM were allowed to attend, and the session was split in two, to allow MPs to swap in and out of the chamber so more questions could be asked. To allow for further scrutiny, Mr Corbyn was granted 12 questions to the Prime Minister, rather than the usual six, and he used them all to ask about coronavirus. He asked Mr Johnson about private renters, testing for NHS and social care staff, repatriating British citizens and more. When asked about help for the self-employed, Mr Johnson said new measures would be announced “in the next couple of days". On his question about protection for private renters, the PM claimed the Government has "gone further" to support them. He told MPs: "We're also making sure that no-fault evictions are no longer legal and that is part of the Bill." The Bill Mr Johnson was referring to is the Coronavirus Bill which is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law before the end of Wednesday. The emergency legislation has been rushed through Parliament and under it airports could close and police could be given powers to force people with virus symptoms to isolate.