- ITV Report
Pregnant mum diagnosed with coronavirus 'fighting for her and her baby's life'
A heavily pregnant mum-of-three, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, has said she is "fighting for her and her baby's life" in an emotional video taken from a hospital bed.
Karen Mannering, who is six months pregnant, issued an emotional plea saying: "I'm telling you now... you're going to kill someone."
Holding back tears from her hospital bed with breathing apparatus through her nose, she said: "I've just been told that I have Covid-19 and I've been ill for two weeks.
"I have pneumonia in both lungs and I'm fighting for me and my baby.
"I have three kids at home and a husband, that I can't see. I don't know where I've caught it from but I'm very ill."
The 39-year-old added: "I'm telling you now, if you're going to see your friends for a stupid beer on the sea walk because the weather's nice, you're going to take this home.
"And you're going to kill someone, one of your family members," she added.
She also urged everyone to follow the government's lockdown rules saying: "Stop going out, and listen to Boris.
"Stop going out. It's not worth it," she added.
Mrs Mannering's heartbreaking video had been watched by more than 100,000 people and shared almost 10,000 times since she posted earlier on Wednesday.
It comes as a further 28 people have died after testing positive for the virus in England - bringing the total deaths in the UK to 465, according to the NHS.
The latest figures came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is "coping very well indeed under the most challenging possible circumstances".
The rise in UK coronavirus-related deaths from 422 to 465 is a jump of 43.
This is the smallest day-on-day increase in the number of deaths since March 20, when there was rise of 40.
