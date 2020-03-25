Pregnant mum diagnosed with coronavirus 'fighting for her and her baby's life'

A heavily pregnant mum-of-three, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, has said she is "fighting for her and her baby's life" in an emotional video taken from a hospital bed.

Karen Mannering, who is six months pregnant, issued an emotional plea saying: "I'm telling you now... you're going to kill someone."

Holding back tears from her hospital bed with breathing apparatus through her nose, she said: "I've just been told that I have Covid-19 and I've been ill for two weeks.

"I have pneumonia in both lungs and I'm fighting for me and my baby.

"I have three kids at home and a husband, that I can't see. I don't know where I've caught it from but I'm very ill."