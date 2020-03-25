Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals 405,000 volunteers have signed up to help NHS coronavirus fight

The prime minister has said 405,000 people have volunteered for the NHS through the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement comes after the Government asked 250,000 people to come forward to help the health service as it faces its biggest challenge since its inception.

Mr Johnson, speaking at the daily press conference inside Number 10, said he wanted to offer a “special thank you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS”.

“When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days.

“But I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call.”