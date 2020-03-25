Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

A source said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden, while the medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

Buckingham Palace have said the Queen "remains in good health" and last saw Charles on the morning of March 12.

The prince travelled to Birkhall on Sunday before he was tested on Monday and they are both now self-isolating at the Burnham on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales, 71, who is displaying mild symptoms, is among the groups advised by the Government to remain at home for the next 12 weeks.