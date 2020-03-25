- ITV Report
Satellite images capture impact of coronavirus lockdowns around the world
Satellite images have captured landmarks, recreation locations and airports deserted amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
As governments have urged their citizens to stay home, many popular locations have been pictured significantly quieter than in weeks goneby.
In the UK, Boris Johnson announced emergency legislation will be brought in to allow police and immigration officials to detain those they believe are a threat to public health.
Germany has reported a slight 'flattening' of its infection curve, but is still enforcing strict measures to keep the positive trend going.
The country has banned public gatherings of more than two people, unless they live in the same household, and expanded its list of closed businesses to include hair, beauty and massage studios.
Restaurants are closed but can still prepare and deliver takeaway to customers. The measures will continue for at least the next two weeks.
With a spiralling number of cases of coronavirus and an increase in the death toll, the whole of India has gone into lockdown for three weeks to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The country registered 37 fresh cases of coronavirus in one day earlier this week, increasing the total number of cases to 467.
More than 19 provincial governments have now gone for complete lockdowns, including the country's capital of New Delhi where streets have become deserted and commercial establishments have been ordered to shut down until the end of the month.
More than 80 cities across India are on complete lockdown.
Hong Kong, cautious of the spread of viruses since the SARS outbreak claimed lives there, has been much quieter than usual.
Many Hongkongers have been working from home, with restaurants mostly still open but the city's streets significantly quieter.
The airport, built only a few years ago, has been much quieter in recent weeks. Two images show it before the worst of the pandemic and now, as passengers hold of travelling internationally until the worst of the storm has passed.
In the USA, American have been staying at home in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.
President Donald Trump is keen to get businesses and the economy back to normal as soon as possible, despite evidence the virus is continuing to spread "like a bullet train" through cities like New York.
More than 200 deaths have been recorded in the state so far, accounting for one third of all virus-related deaths in the United States to date.
Governor Cuomo warned the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from the peak of the spread.
The country, despite being filled with brilliant medical researchers and institutes, is preparing, slowly, and with the heaviest heart, to be the next Italy, writes ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore.
The rate of infection in New York state is doubling about every three days, officials said on Tuesday.
