Motorists granted six-month MOT exemption due to coronavirus
Vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced to help relieve the pressure on the public amid the coronavirus crisis.
All cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30.
This will allow people to carry on with essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the DfT said.
Drivers were warned vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.
Garages will remain open for essential repair work.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the front line of helping the nation combat Covid-19 are able to do so.
“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, front-line workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.
“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”
Legislation will be introduced on March 30 which means any vehicle requiring an MOT in the following 12 months will be given a six-month exemption.
In normal circumstances, vehicles must have an MOT on the third anniversary of their registration, and then every 12 months if they are more than three years old.
A number of vehicle parts are checked to ensure they meet legal standards, such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes.
Motorists can be fined up to £1,000 for driving a vehicle without a valid MOT in Britain.
