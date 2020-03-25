Motorists granted six-month MOT exemption due to coronavirus

Vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced to help relieve the pressure on the public amid the coronavirus crisis.

All cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30.

This will allow people to carry on with essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the DfT said.

Drivers were warned vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition.

Garages will remain open for essential repair work.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the front line of helping the nation combat Covid-19 are able to do so.