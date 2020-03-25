UK defence contractor Babcock joins drive to provide thousands of ventilation machines for NHS to treat coronavirus

UK defence contractor Babcock is the latest company to confirm their involvement in a government-backed drive to start providing the thousands of ventilation machines needed by the NHS to treat the coronavirus disease, ITV News can reveal.

In a statement, Babcock said it is working with a “leading medical equipment company” to design, manufacture and supply ventilators for the NHS.

With input from respiratory medicine experts at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital, Babcock was able to build a fully functional prototype “in a matter of days”, which it claims will meet “necessary clinical requirements."