Virgin Australia slashes 90% of domestic capacity and 8,000 jobs amid pandemic

Virgin Australia has cut 90% of its domestic capacity and stood down at least 8,000 people as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the aviation sector.

The company, which also owns budget carrier Tigerair Australia and is one of two major domestic providers, said in a statement that it was grounding 125 planes from Friday and 80% of its 10,000-strong workforce had been asked to take leave without pay.

It added that all Tigerair flights would be suspended “effective immediately” as part of the measures it expects to continue until at least the middle of June.

Virgin Australia managing director Paul Scurrah said his company had been force to take “extraordinary steps” in response to the latest official directions, which include the closures of state borders.