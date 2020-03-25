Water companies take action to help customers in need during coronavirus outbreak

Water companies in England and Wales have put a halt on payments to help customers who have lost their jobs or had their incomes cut during the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes after one in 20 Britons said they had lost their job due to the crisis, according to a new survey by YouGov. Some 5% of the 3,000 people questioned were employed before the outbreak and have since lost their job, while 9% have had their pay or hours reduced. The water companies are encouraging households suffering from immediate or short-term issues with paying their bills to get in contact so they can receive help.

Some of the initiatives started by companies include actively offering payment breaks, adjusting payment plans urgently to help with sudden changes in household finances and simplifying the processes for customers to get extra assistance. Customers will also get advice on benefits and managing debts, particularly for customers who have not been in financial difficulties before. In addition, water companies are seeking out customers who may have trouble paying due to being unable to leave their house. Alternative payment methods as well as additional support are being made available for customers in this situation.

