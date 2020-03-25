What the papers say – March 25

A sought force of volunteer health workers and other challenges facing the NHS amid the pandemic dominate the front pages. “Millions of new antibody tests will help Britain defeat coronavirus”, the Daily Express says while quoting Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Hancock wants “Fit Brits” to sign up to a national service of volunteers delivering medicine and supplies, according to The Sun.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Government needs an “army of volunteers”, declares The Times above a photograph of military vehicles crossing Westminster Bridge after delivering medical supplies to a hospital.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says “Your NHS needs you”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But The Guardian warns a “massive” NHS recruitment drive “risks being undermined by the prospect of doctors quitting due to fears over inadequate protective equipment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i reports the NHS has had its “Biggest week” since 1948 but still faces the “challenge of its lifetime” in fighting the virus.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Staying with healthcare and a four-year-old undergoing treatment for cancer pleads on the Daily Mirror front for people to “Please stay at home… for me”, while the Daily Star says a D-Day soldier has told Britons to “Do your duty… Become a couch potato”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph says police will “avoid a hardline approach” and instead “persuade, cajole, negotiate and advise” people to follow lockdown restrictions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metro, however, paints a different picture of the police with the headline “The Enforcers” as it says officers have had to “break up groups defying the lockdown”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Scotland’s police chief has advised people to “stay off the streets” and said his force’s new powers “will be used to enforce lockdown”, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted that despite the Government announcing some bailout measures “we cannot protect every single job and business”, the Financial Times reports.