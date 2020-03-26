Birx tells of guilt-ridden grandmother in urging social distancing

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx took a personal angle on Wednesday in her latest plea to the American public to practise social distancing.

Dr Birx said her grandmother Leah lived with a lifetime of guilt, because she caught the flu at school and, in turn, infected her mother. Leah’s mother, who had just given birth, died of the flu — one of an estimated 50 million worldwide who died in the 1918 influenza epidemic, Dr Birx said.

“She never forgot that she was the child that was in school that innocently bought that flu home,” Birx said of her grandmother, who was 11 at the time.

“I can tell you, my grandmother lived with that for 88 years,” Dr Birx said, adding: “This is not a theoretic. This is a reality.