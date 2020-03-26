Clap for NHS: UK gives mass round of applause to NHS workers for their help during the coronavirus outbreak

The nation has come together in a mass round of applause for NHS workers for their help in treating patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Clap For Carers initiative saw residents applauding from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm, with some venturing into the streets, and motorists joining in by tooting their horns.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were among those applauding the NHS as part of the Clap For Carers initiative.

A video of the three young royals clapping was posted on Kensington Palace's Twitter account.