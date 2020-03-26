Coronavirus: UK death toll jumps by more than 100 to 578 in biggest daily rise

The number of people to have died from coronavirus in the UK has jumped by more than 100 to 578 in the biggest daily increase to date.

A total of 578 who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK have died as of 5pm on Wednesday - an increase of 113 in 24 hours.

The Department of Health said 11,658 people tested positive for the disease as of 9am on Thursday.

The biggest daily increase in deaths came on the same day Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced self-employed people will have 80% of their average earnings paid for by the government.

