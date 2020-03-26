More UK facilities could become emergency coronavirus hospitals, No 10 says

Several more UK facilities could soon be converted to emergency field hospitals, set up to help the NHS fight the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street has indicated.

Boris Johnson's official spokesperson said sites "all around the country" were being considered by NHS England, which is working with clinicians and teams of military planners to identify what can be done in a "number of scenarios".

The news came after it was announced London’s ExCel Centre would soon temporarily become NHS Nightingale Hospital, which will house an additional 4,000 beds.

The PM's spokesperson said 500 of those beds in the east London convention centre, which the Ministry of Defence are helping to set up, would be available for use as early as next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, when announcing the new temporary London hospital, revealed it would "comprise two wards, each of 2,000 people".

"With the help of the military and with NHS clinicians we will make sure that we have the capacity that we need so that everyone can get the support that they need."