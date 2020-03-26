Majority of Chiquito restaurants to close permanently due to coronavirus downturn

Chiquito are set to permanently close the majority of its restaurants after suffering severe financial downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Restaurant Group said.

Some 1,500 jobs will be affected, with the chain also set to close 12 London pubs under its Food and Fuel brand.

After forced closure of all pubs, restaurants, clubs and cafes across the UK was announced, the restaurant chain indicated it would be reopening when things were better.

It said on it's website: "Right now, your health and safety must come first. It is simply not the time to be partying with your amigos.

"This is not a good-bye forever, just "hasta luego" for now."

But it seems financial pressure was too high and administrators are now set to be appointed.

Earlier in the week, before announcing the permanent closures, the company tweeted: "We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that all our restaurants are closed until further notice - including those offering home delivery. ⁣