Meghan to narrate Disney film about elephants in first post-royal project

Meghan starred in the American legal drama Suits before joining Harry in Royal life. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex is set to return to the small screen as the narrator of a new Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa. It will be the first post-royal project Meghan has worked on, after the Sussexes officially step down as senior Royals at the end of March. The Duchess of Sussex will lend voice to Disneynature's Elephant which will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 3 - three days after she and Harry quit as senior royals.

A trailer for Elephant - posted on the official Disney Twitter account - revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives". The film was announced along with another new documentary called Dolphin Reef - narrated by Hollywood star Natalie Portman. Last July, video footage emerged of Prince Harry at the premiere of The Lion King in London praising his wife's ability to do voiceover work. The footage shows the duke and duchess talking to the film's director Jon Favreau as well as one of its stars, Beyonce, and her rapper husband, Jay-Z.

The pair carried out their final official royal engagement at the Commonwealth Day Service. Credit: PA

In the footage, Harry is heard joking: "Next time, if anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available." Former Suits actress Meghan then said: "That’s really why we're here - to pitch." It was the second clip to emerge from that evening in which Harry highlights Meghan's abilities as a voiceover artist.

Harry and Meghan after the announcement of their engagement. Credit: PA