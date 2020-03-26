NHS ambulance paramedic moves into campervan to protect family from coronavirus

The 28-year-old has been working 12-hour-shifts during the crisis. Credit: PA

An NHS paramedic has moved into a campervan to help keep his family, many of whom are high risk, safe from coronavirus. Ambulance worker Danny Hughes says he deals with Covid-19 cases every day and does not want to be out-of-action for two weeks should he or a family member develop any symptoms. Mr Hughes has been working lengthy 12-hour shifts - that often overrun - and putting in overtime as he and his colleagues help tackle the pandemic.

The RAF veteran has several family members in high risk groups. Credit: PA

The 28-year-old RAF veteran said he had his family in mind when he made his decision. The paramedic said many of his family are in the high risk group, including one who is pregnant. He said: "The main reason for moving into the campervan is one member of my household - while I was away - became symptomatic. "Given the state of how busy we are I didn't think that sitting at home for two weeks would be the best use of my time. He added: "I thought it was more advantageous to isolate myself temporarily."

Danny Hughes has set up in a campervan in East Sussex to protect his family. Credit: PA

The 28-year-old instead decided to move into a campervan so that he could continue working for the South East Coast Ambulance service where he is based in Polegate, East Sussex. "We come into contact with patients who potentially have the coronavirus on a daily basis - whether that is the potential to have it or those who are confirmed as having Covid-19," Mr Hughes said. "I wanted to put that step forward and protect my family. "I may not have symptoms but there is nothing to say I won’t pass it on to my family."

Supermarkets have opened up special shopping hours for NHS staff working lengthy shifts during the crisis. Credit: PA

Mr Hughes, who lives in Newhaven, thanked the public for their support while he and colleagues are busy dealing with the coronavirus. "It has been very positive overall, the public are very supportive of the ambulance service paramedics and of the NHS as a whole."

The NHS paramedic urged the public to follow Government guidance on stay-at-home measures. Credit: PA