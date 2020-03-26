Nation shares moment they clapped for NHS on social media

The UK took to their doorsteps, windows and balconies to collectively applaud frontline staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Streets and entire neighbourhoods rang out with the sound of claps and cheers for the NHS staff working hard for those affected by Covid-19.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, was staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”, according to the organisers.

Social media users posted uplifting video of the national round of applause, with many using the hashtags #clapforNHS, #clapforcarers and #NHSheroes.