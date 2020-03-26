- ITV Report
-
Nation shares moment they clapped for NHS on social media
The UK took to their doorsteps, windows and balconies to collectively applaud frontline staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Streets and entire neighbourhoods rang out with the sound of claps and cheers for the NHS staff working hard for those affected by Covid-19.
The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, was staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”, according to the organisers.
Social media users posted uplifting video of the national round of applause, with many using the hashtags #clapforNHS, #clapforcarers and #NHSheroes.
The sound of clapping could be heard far and wide from the Intensive Care Unit at Charing Cross.
London showed their appreciation for NHS staff, with what seemed to be the entire capital cheering out for those on the frontline.
Former political aide Alastair Campbell decided to show his thanks in a unique way - by playing the bagpipes.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service joined in with a solid show of support and round of applause, while the London Fire Brigade in London lit up the blue lights of their fire engines, as part of the #lightitblue salute.
In Govan, Glasgow, the sound of horns from the shipyards made for an extra special show of support.
Portsmouth joined in, with an unbelievable show of solidarity with those on the frontline.