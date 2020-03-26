Parents in college admissions scandal call for charges to be dismissed

Full House actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents have urged a judge to dismiss charges against them in the college admissions bribery case, accusing prosecutors of “extraordinary” misconduct.

Defence attorneys for the famous couple and other parents fighting the charges said on Wednesday the case cannot stand because investigators bullied their informant into lying and then concealed evidence that would bolster the parents’ claims of innocence.

“The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding. That misconduct cannot be ignored,” the lawyers wrote.

The US attorney’s office in Boston declined to comment.

Ms Loughlin and Mr Giannulli are scheduled to go on trial in October on charges they paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

Prosecutors say they snapped photos of the girls sitting on rowing machines to help make fake athletic profiles that portrayed them as star athletes.