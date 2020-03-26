Rental prices during coronavirus outbreak ‘show housing market is deeply broken’

And it has called for emergency measures to be introduced to protect tenants from rogue landlords who may seek to rent out properties without correct licensing.

Tenants’ union Living Rent has reported holiday lets increasingly being put up as long-term rentals as tourism dries up during the pandemic – often at rates “significantly below” the market average.

Signs of change in Scotland’s housing market and rental prices amid the Covid-19 outbreak show “how deeply broken” the system is, according to a tenants’ union.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Gordon Maloney from Living Rent said: “We’re hearing and seeing lots of examples of flats that had previously been holiday lets or Airbnbs being put up as normal rentals as tourism dries up during the pandemic, often at rates quite significantly below the market average.

“The coronavirus pandemic has underlined just how deeply broken our housing market has become.

“It is important that we secure emergency measures to protect tenants at this time but once this is over it is equally important that we not simply return to normal.”

He added: “While we are now seeing hundreds of thousands of tenants facing poverty at the same time, the truth is that this has been happening to individuals for years.

“If we had not allowed the situation to get as out of control as it is, the current crisis for renters would be much more manageable.

“Fundamentally, we need a housing market that puts people above profit.

“That means rent controls and protection from eviction, it means strict limits on holiday lets, and it means more social housing.”