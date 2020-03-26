Seven Russian warships enter UK waters as Royal Navy prepares to help NHS fight coronavirus

Seven Russian warships have been shadowed by nine Royal Navy vessels after entering UK waters amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The Navy reported "unusually high levels" of activity in English Channel and North Sea, as it was preparing to help the NHS and other government departments battle Covid-19.

A "large-scale operation" to shadow the ships as they passed the south coast was completed, with assistance from Nato allies France, Norway Germany and Denmark.

Among the Russian vessels were three Steregushchiy-class corvettes, two Ropucha-class landing ships and two Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates, plus their supporting auxiliary ships and tugs.

The executive officer of HMS Tyne, one of the ships involved in the operation, said it is "essential" the Navy continues to protect the British Isles, even while "the Armed Forces are helping the NHS save lives" in the fight against coronavirus.