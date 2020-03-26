The benefits of spring sunshine amid the coronavirus outbreak
We have high pressure bringing endless blue skies and plentiful perky springtime sunshine all week.
We know that sunlight is beneficial - it helps our mood, productivity, physical and mental health.
Sunlight physically triggers the production of Vitamin D, which in turn aids the efficiency of your nerve, muscle and immune system whilst also raising endorphins and production of serotonin - a chemical nerve cells produce making you feel happier and calmer.
What happens when we can't get out to enjoy the sun as much as we'd like to?
Those without the luxury of a garden or large open space or self-isolating should not underestimate the power of sunlight outside whilst confined indoors.
When sunlight streams in through a window - it naturally lifts the mood without the harmful UV rays.
Natural light in the home has big health benefits; from the way our bodies function day-to-day, to our physical and wellbeing. Studies have shown natural light boosts productivity and positivity as well as a key role in our sleep cycle.
For those wanting to create more light at home in the coming days - and wanting a DIY project where materials can be ordered online - adding more reflective surfaces and mirrors and painting walls lighter colours can help as can adding some artificial light with extra lamps.
I'm a big fan of plants too. The more the better. It can't hurt to bring the outdoors indoors.
This weekend the clocks go forward an hour - we lose an hour of sleep on Saturday night into Sunday morning. We'll have lighter evenings and darker mornings initially - before readjusting and, eventually, days will be increasingly stretched out and daylight hours will rise as nights will become shorter.
We'll have a better chance of seeing daylight, even without crystal clear sunny skies.