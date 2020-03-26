The benefits of spring sunshine amid the coronavirus outbreak

The sun has a positive effect on the function of our bodies. Credit: Unsplash

We have high pressure bringing endless blue skies and plentiful perky springtime sunshine all week. We know that sunlight is beneficial - it helps our mood, productivity, physical and mental health. Sunlight physically triggers the production of Vitamin D, which in turn aids the efficiency of your nerve, muscle and immune system whilst also raising endorphins and production of serotonin - a chemical nerve cells produce making you feel happier and calmer. What happens when we can't get out to enjoy the sun as much as we'd like to?

Sunshine can have a positive effect on how our bodies work. Credit: PA

Those without the luxury of a garden or large open space or self-isolating should not underestimate the power of sunlight outside whilst confined indoors. When sunlight streams in through a window - it naturally lifts the mood without the harmful UV rays. Natural light in the home has big health benefits; from the way our bodies function day-to-day, to our physical and wellbeing. Studies have shown natural light boosts productivity and positivity as well as a key role in our sleep cycle.

