Some of the best moments people have shared online under the coronavirus lockdown

Despite the lockdown, people across the world have been enjoying themselves. Credit: Twitter

As we settle in to staying at home to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, people are sharing funny and uplifting moments online to keep us all entertained. Here's some of the cute, funny, and remarkable reactions people around the UK and world have had to some of the measures brought in.

The homeschool champs

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Three siblings from Birmingham recreated an AJ Tracey rap with updated coronavirus lyrics. "The homeschool champs" as they've called themselves, shared the video on YouTube. The trio got the nod of approval from the British rapper himself who retweeted the video with a series of emoji. Although the amateur music video looks like a lot of fun, the children shared a helpful message singing "This is not a game, stay at home like you're told to do."

Happy 95th Birthday Allen!

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley and her street surprised their elderly neighbour Allen with a birthday singsong at a safe distance. Lorraine Stanley, who is known for playing loudmouth character Karen Taylor, shared the sweet moment on Twitter wishing her neighbour a happy 95th birthday. The birthday boy got a round of applause from the group and one resident even made a him a banner.

Sir Elton John's birthday and living room concert

Elton John celebrated his 73rd birthday at home. Credit: Twitter/ Elton John

Twenty-two years younger than Allen is Sir Elton John who also celebrated his birthday on March 25. The singer enjoyed a lavish birthday cake to a chorus of happy birthday, led by his sons. The video posted on Twitter might be a warm up to the benefit “living room concert” the performer is hosting on Sunday night. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and Mariah Carey are set to provide an hour-long tribute to health workers on the front line while asking viewers to donate to charities helping victims and first responders. The musicians will film themselves performing from home on their own mobile phone or camera and it will be broadcast on US network Fox. Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tim McGraw are also set to feature during the entertainment special which had originally been reserved for the now postponed iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Coronavirus creativity

Actor Sir Anthony Hopkins shared how he has spent the last 10 days in self-quarantine getting creative in his studio. The 82-year-old actor showed off the colourful portraits he created "just for the fun of it" to the disapproval of his cat Niblo. The video has been viewed on Instagram over 300,000 times and liked on Twitter over 50,000 times. The Welsh Westworld star has featured his pet in many of his recent posts including a piano session with the feline on his lap.

How the Dutch work from home

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Communications director for Dutch railway company Nederlandse Spoorwegen Bartho Boer posted this funny video of an employee taking working from home very seriously. He tweeted this "cheerful note" of this train conductor pretending to do his job outside his house. In the video you can hear the person filming it giggling as he blows his whistle, something the 7,000 Twitter users who liked the comedic performance also found funny.

Thanking NHS workers

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Father Duncan Powell posted this surprise letter an NHS worker sent to his daughter Belle. The young artist had stuck a colourful sign in support of all those working to fight the virus in the front window of their home. After a few days the family received a thank you letter simply signed S.K. In the letter, the NHS worker said: "I was walking pass your house last night and feeling very sorry for myself when I saw your drawing (Heart NHS) and it cheered me up." The letter went on to explain they had not seen their mum or sister since Christmas and have been unable to travel. They continued to write: "I was very scared last night and I was wondering if it was all worth it. "Wondering if I was brave enough to do it as I have not done this sort of medicine for many years." They added: "Your little drawing made it all feel better and worth it. Please keep safe." Mr Powell described the letter as "heart whelming" and shared his daughter's excited response. The mystery medicine worker even offered to meet the family to return their thanks once the lockdown has been lifted.