United States now leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday March 26. Credit: AP

The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the US topped 82,000 on Thursday.

That is just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China, and 80,000 in Italy.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the US.

Stay-at-home measures in New York city have left the inner city deserted. Credit: AP

In New York, the state’s death toll jumped by 100 in one day, pushing the number to 385, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

He added that experts expect the number to increase as critically ill patients who have been on ventilators for several days succumb to the virus.

“That is a situation where people just deteriorate over time,” Cuomo said.

The New York Governor had previosuly warned the coronavirus outbreak in the state is spreading like "a bullet train".

