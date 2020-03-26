- ITV Report
What the papers say – March 26
The news that Prince Charles has been diagnosed as having the coronavirus features on many front pages, along with optimism about testing kits for Covid-19.
The Times leads on 3.5 million tests for the virus to be ordered “within weeks”, while the paper covers the death of a 21-year-old who was suffering from the virus.
The Daily Telegraph calls the testing kits a “gamechanger”, with the paper reporting that Boots and Amazon could send out equipment.
The Guardian leads on the Government’s plans to support people who are self-employed and says the Chancellor will unveil plans to guarantee up to 80% of earnings, while the i covers the same story.
The Financial Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to speed up the rollout of tests for health workers.
Metro leads on the response to the call for volunteers with thousands signing up to help vulnerable people who have been asked to remain at home, a story also covered by the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express.
The Daily Mail calls the volunteers “a nation of heroes”, while The Independent leads on the “race to give virus test to hospitals and high street”.
The Sun leads on Charles testing positive, adding he is self-isolating.
And the Daily Star says some NHS workers are “furious” that celebrities and royalty are getting tests for coronavirus while they cannot.