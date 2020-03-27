Carluccio’s moves closer to administration as economic fallout of coronavirus outbreak begins to bite

Carluccio’s moved a step closer to collapse as the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak begins to bite.

The restaurant chain drafted in advisers on Friday as it looked to push the company into administration, a move that would affect around 2,000 staff.

The FRP Advisory, who have been appointed by Caroluccio's, said all options remained open in "the current climate".

All Carluccio's restaurants sites are currently shut due to coronavirus.

Earlier this week, staff from the chain saw their wages for the past month halved as part of cost cutting measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.