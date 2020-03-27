Children are turning to Childline over coronavirus mental health fears

Children are contacting Childline over fears about coronavirus affecting their mental health. NSPCC Scotland wants key worker status for their counsellors after 167 children north of the border called the helpline in one week. Counsellors in the Glasgow office spoke to 80 children anxious about the outbreak, between March 16 and 22, with the Aberdeen base counselled 87.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Among the concerns raised were struggles accessing mental health support, problems caused by isolation and arguments at home. One teenage girl told a counsellor: “I feel really anxious, upset and lonely. The news has made my mental health worse but my CAMHS appointment has been cancelled and school has closed. “I’m stuck at home having a horrible time because my sisters are bullying me because I’m autistic.” Across the UK, 913 children and young people called the helpline over coronavirus fears, with calls hitting a peak of 121 on March 18 – the day Boris Johnson confirmed UK schools would close. Girls aged 12-15 were the most likely to call with concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.