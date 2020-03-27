‘Huge spike’ in Childline counselling sessions around coronavirus worries

Childline has delivered more than 900 counselling sessions to children worried about coronavirus – the majority taking place in the last week. The service said it has seen a “huge spike” in the number of counselling sessions relating to the Covid-19 outbreak in the last seven days. Almost two thirds (597) of the sessions took place between March 16 and March 22, as working from home increased and school closures were announced. Of these, more than 50 counselling sessions were with children having suicidal thoughts exacerbated by the virus.

On March 18, the organisation delivered 121 sessions. One girl told Childline: “My mum is being very distant with me and I am usually very close to her, it’s really upsetting me. “My mum and I have a good relationship but she’s really obsessed with the news and she won’t hug me or get very close to me. “It scares me to think this will go on for months. She constantly talks about the coronavirus and my anxiety is getting worse.” The Government has given Childline staff and volunteers key worker status so they can continue to keep the service running during the weeks of uncertainty ahead. More than half of the children who received sessions said they are worried about their mental health as they are faced with isolation, arguments at home and the removal of support from school.

