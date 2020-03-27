Intensive care nurse on coronavirus frontline tells ITV News of ‘war-time medicine’ in New York City

New York's hospitals are now on the front line of this coronavirus war - with 400 dead in this state alone and well over a thousand patients in intensive care.

But as New Yorkers queue up hoping to be tested, most worrying is the projection that the United States is still several weeks from the peak of the pandemic - suggesting that the health care system is almost certain to be overwhelmed.

On Friday, I spoke to intensive care nurse Michelle Gonzalez, who says that many on the wards are running short on personal protective equipment (PPE) and that patients are dying without being able to be with their closest family.

Most worryingly, she describes herself and her colleagues as conducting “war-time medicine.”