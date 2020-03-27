Liberal Democrats postpone leadership election for a year

The Liberal Democrats have suspended their leadership campaign for a year so the party can focus its full attention on the “fallout” from coronavirus. The opposition party had been due to start the process for replacing Jo Swinson, who was forced to step down as leader after losing her seat at the December general election, in May and announce a successor in July. But the pro-European Union outfit said it was putting the country first while the UK was going through its “biggest crisis” since the Second World War by postponing until May 2021.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday announced a fresh package of measures to support self-employed people left worse off by the UK lockdown but admitted not every job and business would be saved by the Treasury’s interventions. Mr Sunak’s announcement came after the daily death toll of those who had passed away after contracting coronavirus exceeded 100 for the first time since the pandemic began. A total of 578 people have died so far in the UK after being diagnosed with the deadly virus. Announcing the postponement of the party’s leadership contest, Lib Dem president Mark Pack said: “The country is currently going through our biggest crisis since 1945. “Our party has decided that we must put all our attention into dealing with fallout from coronavirus.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.